Global stocks mixed as investors await US inflation data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks are mixed as investors wait for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. London and Shanghai declined while Frankfurt and Tokyo advanced, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 hitting a 31-year high. Wall Street futures were up a a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher, snapping a five-day losing streak. Investors were watching for August inflation data. Headline inflation stands above 5% as consumer and business activity revives. The price spike has prompted fears the Federal Reserve might feel pressure to roll back easy credit and other stimulus. But Fed officials say they believe the surge is temporary and they will keep interest rates low until a recovery is established.