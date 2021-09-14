Arizona Supreme Court allows release of Senate audit records

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected the state Senate’s effort to keep records of its ongoing review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County secret. The high court without comment rejected the appeal filed after lower courts ruled the documents held by the contractor conducting the review are public records. The watchdog group American Oversight sued in an effort to bring more transparency to the so-called election audit prompted by former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona. It’s not clear when the records will be released.