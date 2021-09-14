Alanis Morissette blasts documentary ‘Jagged’ as ‘salacious’

NEW YORK (AP) — Just hours before the HBO documentary “Jagged” was to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, Alanis Morissette criticized the film about her life as “reductive” and “salacious.” Morissette participated in the film, directed by Alison Klayman, sitting for lengthy interviews. But in a statement issued by her publicist, Morissette says she would not be supporting the film, timed to the anniversary of her breakthrough album, “Jagged Little Pill.” Morissette didn’t specify her issues with “Jagged,” which is to premiere on HBO on Nov. 19. But its most sensitive material includes Morissette discussing sexual encounters when she was 15 that she calls statutory rape. Representatives for Klayman didn’t immediately return requests for comment Tuesday.