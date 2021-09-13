“Walk to End Alzheimer’s” Returns this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The "Walk to End Alzheimer's" charity event returns in-person this weekend.

You can head out to Sportscore one in Rockford this Saturday, September 18th.

There will be protocols in place for safety like social distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitizing stations.

All funds raised will support research efforts for the Alzheimer's Association.

Organizers say now that the walk is back in-person they are forward to the flower garden ceremony.

"Everybody holds a flower of a color that represents their connection to Alzheimer's..be it I support the cause, I lost someone, I cared for someone or I have Alzheimer's it's always incredible to see the sea of flowers and feel a little bit of the hope," Meg Fertig said.

The ceremoney starts at 9 A.M. on Saturday and the walk begins at 9:30.

13 News' own Evan Leake will emcee and lead the walk.