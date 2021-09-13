US steps up effort to unite families separated under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is stepping up its effort to find and unite migrant families forcibly separated under President Donald Trump. A federal task force set up soon after the election of President Joe Biden has been working to locate the parents and children who were separated as part of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal crossing along the U.S.-Mexico border. But it’s been difficult and slow, with only about 50 families reunited so far. The task force will get new tools starting Monday with the launch of a program to help find more families and return them to the U.S. for at least three years of legal residency and other assistance.