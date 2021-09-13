Summer heat won’t leave this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The heat won't quit for a while, as the 80s and even the 90s are here to stay for a while longer. There are a couple chances for fall weather, but those are few and far between.

Brief break ahead:

The entire week won't be hot, but there's only one day that we get a break. After hitting the 90s Monday afternoon, the weather cools slightly for Tuesday and even more for Wednesday.

A cold front slides through early Tuesday. There's a slight chance for showers and storms Tuesday morning as the cold moves by. Most spots stay dry, however, as the timing isn't great for rain along the front. There's a much better chance for storms later Tuesday afternoon closer to Chicago and areas southeast from there.

You'll notice a switch in the wind direction as the front comes through. Winds change from southwest to north, and blow in cooler air through Wednesday. Tuesday remains warm, however, with highs in the middle 80s. By Wednesday, we dip into the upper 70s. Both days stay sunny after a lot of clouds Tuesday morning.

Wednesday is only day we have the fall weather, as the heat comes roaring back at the end of the week.

Back to the 90s:

Thursday jumps back into the low 80s, so we don't get hot immediately after midweek. By Friday, though, you'll start to feel the heat. Friday warms into the upper 80s, and Saturday stays right there. Sunday is our best chance for the 90 degree weather to return. Monday and Tuesday stay near the 90 degree mark.

The humidity rises by the end of the week as well, so get ready for more muggy weather on top of the heat. The weather remains sunny and dry over the hot streak as well.

There is a chance for steady fall weather by the middle of next week. Just in time for the Fall Equinox, a.k.a. the official start of the fall season), a stronger cold front may come through. This could cause some stormy weather, but also bring much more fall-like conditions. We may be in the upper 70s for a while starting during the middle of next week.