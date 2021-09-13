September 13 marks the start of National Small Business Week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today is the start of National Small Business Week.

It is a time to honor small business owners and their service, innovation, and development.

This week will highlight America's entrepreneurs as they build their businesses back following the economic crisis.

Small businesses make up half of America's workforce.

There are many small businesses to recognize in Rockford, many of which are Northwest Bank customers.

Some local businesses, like Auto Clinic, were able to take advantage of the bank's financial assistance while dealing with the difficulties of COVID.

"Small business is the backbone of our community and we are just happy to be a part of it," Senior Vice President of Northwest Bank Craig Carlson said.

Local business owners say it is important to shop local.