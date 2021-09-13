Massachusetts National Guard to help with busing students

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ governor has activated the state’s National Guard to help with busing students to school as districts across the country struggle to hire enough drivers. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said that 250 guard personnel will be available to serve as drivers of school transport vans. They’ll start training Tuesday, with some 90 of them to be deployed in four diverse cities north of Boston. Schools across the U.S. are offering hiring bonuses, providing the training needed to get a commercial driver’s license and increasing hourly pay to attract more drivers this year.