Man dies in fall from rocks at state park in Chisago County

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a 39-year-old man died in a fall from some rocks at Interstate State Park in Chisago County. Authorities say the Hanover man was off the trail in a rocky portion of the park in Taylors Falls when he fell Saturday night. The Chicago County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Nathan Darval. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin where he died. The incident remains under investigation.