CHICAGO (AP) — A 45-year-old man has been found shot to death in a vehicle on a Chicago freeway. WLS-TV reports that fire officials said state police responded about 2 a.m. Monday to the shooting in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway on the city’s South Side. Police have received no other reports of anyone hurt. A ramp from the freeway to eastbound 130th Street temporarily was shut down. No arrests have been made.