IDPH: 88 schools in Stateline with potential COVID-19 exposures from contact tracing

(WREX) — Several schools in the Stateline may have an exposure to COVID-19.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health updated its list of schools with potential COVID-19 exposures. The data represents information collected through contact tracing.

Location information is gathered by asking cases to recall locations visited in the 14 days preceding symptom onset or specimen collection if symptoms are not present.

School data show the number of confirmed and probable cases who listed a school as a place visited, but that does not mean it is where they were infected. Only schools where names have been provided are included.

Data includes information elicited from cases opened within the previous 30 days from date of update.

According to Friday's update, there are 88 schools in the Stateline with potential COVID-19 exposures. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:

The list of schools in the Stateline include elementary, middle and high schools across the area.

The number of schools which have reported an outbreak has also increased from two weeks ago. On Friday, Sept. 3, IDPH reported 81 schools across the state had reported an outbreak of COVID-19. As of Friday, Sept. 10, IDPH reported 128 schools have an outbreak of COVID-19, including in the Stateline.

Two schools in Winnebago County, Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op and Hononegah High School, have reported 5-10 cases. The source of both outbreaks are tied to sports, according to IDPH.

Ogle County is still reporting 5 schools with an outbreak of COVID-19.

The outbreaks include those that have been identified by the school’s local health department to have at least two COVID-19 cases among people who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and come from different households.

Coronavirus Resources