George Floyd fund has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A fund set up to honor George Floyd says it has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships since it was created. The George Floyd Memorial Foundation says Monday that it has recently given scholarships to 15 law school students, scholarships to interns and undergraduate students, and $25,000 to Fayetteville State University. Foundation executive director Jacari Harris says these scholarships keep Floyd’s memory alive and provide needed support to students. The George Floyd Memorial Foundation was set up in August 2020 and focuses on promoting the awareness of racial injustices, police brutality and ensuring that everyone’s civil rights are protected. Floyd died in May of last year when a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck as he said he couldn’t breathe.