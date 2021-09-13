Gas prices fall as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches Texas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gas prices fell again in Rockford, but some experts say we might be hitting a pause on prices decreasing in the coming days.

Prices fell by about four cents per gallon in the past week in Rockford, bringing the average down to $3.20/g, according to GasBuddy.

The trend in Rockford was seen across the country as the national average price of gas fell by about two cents per gallon.

"Sagging U.S. gasoline demand along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida have helped gas prices edge slightly lower in most states from where they were a week ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

But, De Haan says prices may be going back up again soon due to severe weather.

"But with Tropical Storm Nicholas threatening another key area of refineries in Houston with significant rain, we could see the decline in prices hit the pause button," De Haan continued. "While Nicholas would appear to be a minor storm, we could see a deluge of water - the same issue that caused some significant damage in Ida's wake to refineries in Louisiana. Combined with the earlier storm, Nicholas could make things more challenging. However, as gasoline demand has now fallen for four straight weeks, there is more breathing room even if some capacity does temporarily go offline. It's too early to tell, clearly, but motorists should be aware."