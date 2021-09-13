Game show ‘The Price Is Right’ celebrates its 50th season

NEW YORK (AP) — If you can remember the price of a 30-ounce jar of mayonnaise, what an Armani purse goes for and how much to shell out for an iPhone 12, there’s really only one place to shine — “The Price Is Right.” The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating its 50th season this month and offering viewers a chance to, as always, “come on down” to win big. To celebrate its milestone, the show this week will feature a game each day where contestants can win up to $1 million. A two-hour primetime special will air Thursday.