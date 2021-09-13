Israel PM, Egypt leader hold first public meeting in decade

CAIRO (AP) — Leaders of Egypt and Israel have met publicly for the first time in over a decade, with rising tensions in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip at the top of their agenda. Gaza is sandwiched between Israel and Egypt, and both countries have enforced a border blockade of the territory to varying degrees since 2007 when the Islamic militant Hamas took control there. The meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signaled a significant thaw in a relationship that had been frosty under Bennett’s predecessor, Israeli hard-liner Benjamin Netanyahu.