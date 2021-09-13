DC United hosts the Chicago Fire in conference action

Chicago Fire (6-12-5) vs. DC United (9-10-4)

Washington, D.C.; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -143, Chicago +359, Draw +287; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United hosts the Chicago Fire in a conference matchup.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 2-6-4 at home during the 2020 season. DC United scored 25 goals last season and had 12 assists.

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall a season ago while going 0-6-5 on the road. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 39.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

Chicago: Francisco Calvo (injured), Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Brian Gutierrez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.