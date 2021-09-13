Clean energy bill to save the Byron Nuclear Plant clears IL Senate, heads to Pritzker’s desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Byron Nuclear Plant will remain open after the Illinois Senate passed the Clean Energy bill.

The massive clean energy bill, which includes a plan to save the Byron Nuclear Plant from shutting down, passed the Illinois Senate at a 37-17 vote Monday afternoon.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who said last week he'd sign the bill into law if it passed both parties, issued a statement Monday, saying in part:

"Today, with the Senate passage of SB 2408, the State of Illinois is making history by setting aggressive standards for a 100 percent clean energy future. After years of debate and discussion, science has prevailed, and we are charting a new future that works to mitigate the impacts of climate change here in Illinois."

Senator Steve Stadelman (D), of Rockford, issued the following statement about the legislation passing through the Senate:

"Thousands of people across the state rely on power plants for their livelihoods, including many employees at the Byron nuclear plant on Rockford’s back doorstep. As we make the transition to green energy, we have to make sure these Illinoisans aren’t left in the dark. I’m proud to support an energy transition plan that prioritizes economic stability for our working families in the long term, protecting existing jobs while training our labor force to seize the opportunities of the future of energy. Illinois is now on the path toward an independent and prosperous power generation industry that values the people at Byron Generating Station and across the state who go to work every day to keep our lights on.”

The bill provides $600 million over five years to bail out Exelon, which has struggled to compete with other carbon-free energy providers, like wind and solar. Exelon operates two nuclear plants in Illinois, one in Byron and the Dresden Generating Station in Morris, Illinois.

Following the vote, Exelon released a statement to 13 WREX, saying it will start refueling both the Byron and Dresden nuclear plants.

“We commend the Governor, the General Assembly, our partners at IBEW Local 15 and the coalition of labor leaders and members who worked so hard to pass this roadmap for rebuilding our economy and addressing the climate crisis by investing in clean energy in a way that ensures that jobs and environmental benefits are shared equitably,” said Christopher Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “This new policy offers a better future for the employees who have run these plants at world-class levels, the plant communities that we are privileged to serve and all Illinoisans eager to build a clean-energy economy that works for everyone.”

The bill requires the closure of all private coal-fired and oil-fired electric generating units by Jan. 1, 2030 and required municipal coal, including Prairie State and CWLP Dallman, to be 100% carbon-free by December 31, 2045, with an interim emissions reductions goal of 45 percent from existing emissions by no later than January 1, 2035. The city of Rochelle is a co-owner of Prairie State.

The Senate approved the new version of the clean energy bill two weeks ago, also along party lines. Sen. Dave Syverson (R) Rockford, who voted against it, said after the vote that a plan to save the nuclear plants should not be lumped in with the clean energy bill.

Another major point of concern for Republicans was that the bill could raise energy rates, which could cost consumers $136 million per year under a reconciliation process in the bill that's capped at 5 percent.

The average residential customer would pay an additional $3.50 per month.

Senator Syverson voted "no" during Monday's vote on the Senate floor.

