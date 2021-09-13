Blinken defends Biden’s handling of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is defending the Biden administration’s much-criticized handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan before Congress. In a contentious hearing on Monday before the House Foreign Affairs Commitee, Blinken faced complaints from angry lawmakers about the administration’s response to the quick collapse of the Afghan government and, more specifically, the State Department’s actions. Republicans savaged the response as “a disaster” and “a disgrace” while even Democrats allowed that the entire operation could have been handled better.