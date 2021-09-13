Belvidere woman arrested after crash involving Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A Belvidere woman is charged after police say she hit a parked Winnebago County Sheriff's squad vehicle.

Authorities say the sheriff's deputies responded to a minor car crash around 11 p.m. in the intersection of Laurel Cherry Dr. and Perryville Rd.

The sheriff's office says while on scene, a red sedan truck hit a marked squad car, whose emergency lights were activated, and a tow truck. The deputy was not in the squad car when it was hit, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the red sedan left the scene on Newburg Rd.

A short time later, the Boone County Sheriff's located the suspect vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Nahomi Anguiano, 20, of Belvidere, was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Reckless Driving and numerous other traffic offenses.

The passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was cited for underage drinking.