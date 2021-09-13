Skip to Content

Beloit celebrates history with Heritage Days festival

BELOIT (WREX) — Community members across the Stateline headed to Beloit Heritage Days over the weekend to celebrate the area's history.

The weekend-long festival hosted several different events, one of those celebrations was at Nature at the Confluence.
Leaders at the nature preserve talked about the history of women in the area and why it is important to honor their legacies.

Organizers say the history of men in the early days of society around Turtle Creek is well documented, but woman are a different story, which prompted the effort and presentation.

"It's just been fun to see people's interest growing," says Nature at the Confluence Executive Director Therese Oldenburg.

"They just loving hearing these individual stories, they love this weekend seeing all the places that had shuttered doors for the last year or two, and getting the opportunity to get out and learned new things about the community."

Oldenburg says the community looks forward to hosting the event next summer.

