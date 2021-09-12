Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies involved in car crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three people suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a Winnebago County Sheriff's squad car early Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says it happened around 2:15 a.m. in the intersection of 7th St and 1st Ave.

Authorities say the squad car, carrying two deputies, was responding to a crime in progress call with lights and sirens on while travelling eastbound on 1st Ave.

The squad car then collided with a tow truck headed north on 7th St.

The tow truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Both deputies were treated and released from the hospital.

Illinois State Police are now investigating the crash.