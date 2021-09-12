Skip to Content

Top 5 Plays of the Week – Doetch’s athletic TD takes #1

11:34 pm
ROCKFORD (WREX) — After the third action-packed week of high school football, we have another set of five plays that highlighted the week!

5. East's Tyress Cunningham breaks through for one of his eight sacks on Friday against Auburn.

4. Boylan's J'Mar Johnson makes a catch then seems to get taken down but presses on, and scores as Boylan cruises over Belvidere.

3. Genoa-Kingston's Ethan Wilnau breaks free for a big run, which helped power the Cogs to a big win over North Boone.

2. North Boone's Will Doetch makes an athletic interception.

1. Doetch once again, this time on the offensive side of the ball, catches a pass from his quarterback and almost goes sideline to sideline, and finds space to break free for a touchdown.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

