Top 5 Plays of the Week – Doetch’s athletic TD takes #1

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After the third action-packed week of high school football, we have another set of five plays that highlighted the week!

5. East's Tyress Cunningham breaks through for one of his eight sacks on Friday against Auburn.

4. Boylan's J'Mar Johnson makes a catch then seems to get taken down but presses on, and scores as Boylan cruises over Belvidere.

3. Genoa-Kingston's Ethan Wilnau breaks free for a big run, which helped power the Cogs to a big win over North Boone.

2. North Boone's Will Doetch makes an athletic interception.

1. Doetch once again, this time on the offensive side of the ball, catches a pass from his quarterback and almost goes sideline to sideline, and finds space to break free for a touchdown.