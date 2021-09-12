South Bend spoils Snappers last game at home

BELOIT, WI. (WREX) — In their last home game as the "Snappers" in Beloit, the team dropped the series finale against the South Bend Cubs, 7-6. Beloit led the game 6-3 in the top of the ninth before giving up four runs which would decide the game.

The city bids farewell to the "Snappers" name after 39 seasons. Beloit's ball club made the mid-season switch in venue from Pohlman Field to ABC Supply Stadium, which opened on August 3rd. The Snappers will play their final six games of the year on the road against the Lake County Captains. Beloit's new name will be determined in the off-season.