South Beloit man accused of yelling racial slurs at family, faces hate crime charges

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — A South Beloit man faces multiple hate crime charges after he allegedly yelled racial slurs at a family.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 300 block of Perry Ave.

Officers arrived on scene and spoke with a family who say a white man was yelling racial slurs and made threatening motions and gestures to an adult woman and two children.

The officers were able to find the man, later identified as Bradley Gummow, at his residence on Burr Oak.

When officers arrived at Gummow's home, they say he ran inside and would not comply with officers.

Officers then forced entry into the home and physically subdued Gummow and took him into custody.

Gummow is charged with 3 counts of hate crime, a class 3 felony, 1 count of a false 911 call, a class 4 felony, and 1 count of resisting arrest.

The South Beloit Police Department issued the following statement following the arrest:

Nobody in our community or the world for that matter should feel unsafe due to their race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or national origin. The actions and ignorance of the few who do not follow these basic laws and values will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The South Beloit PD takes hate crimes extremely seriously. It will not be tolerated in our community.

Gummow is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.