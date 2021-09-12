‘Shang-Chi’ tops box office again with $35.8 million

NEW YORK (AP) — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stayed on top at the box office, collecting $35.8 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. That total was good enough for the best second-weekend gross of any film during the pandemic, edging out the previous Marvel movie, “Black Widow.” This year, relatively few films have held well in theaters either because they’ve been simultaneously streaming at home or because moviegoers’ attention fades. “Shang-Chi” is playing exclusively in theaters. Warner Bros.′ “Malignant,” a horror thriller directed by James Wan, was the only sizable new competition for “Shang-Chi.” It debuted softly with $5.6 million. “Malignant” is also streaming on HBO Max.