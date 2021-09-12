‘RBG’ filmmakers find a rich vein: Feminist love stories

The label “date movie” hasn’t traditionally been applied much to documentaries but filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen have twice now made non-fiction films of trailblazing female icons that also happen to be portraits of loving, supportive marriages. In “RBG,” the 2018 Oscar-nominated bio-documentary of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the filmmakers lingered over the encouraging role of her longtime husband, the lawyer Martin D. Ginsburg. Their latest, “Julia,” which premiered Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, is likewise about a pioneering 20th century woman, the TV chef Julia Child, whose ascent was tenderly and enthusiastically advocated for by her husband, Paul Child. Sony Pictures will release “Julia” in theaters on Nov. 5.