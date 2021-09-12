Pro-team license plates earn $13M for Illinois schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Specialty license plates promoting Chicago and St. Louis professional sports teams have contributed $13 million to public schools. Secretary of State Jesse White says there are 71,299 license plates on the road in Illinois featuring the logos of the Bears, Blackhawks, Cubs and White Sox of Chicago and the Cardinals of St. Louis. Available for order online at a premium of $69 each, $25 goes to public schools in the program made law in 2002. Since taking effect in 2010, the program has produced just over $13 million for schools.