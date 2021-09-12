Nicaragua gov’t squeezes doctors, talk of ‘health terrorism’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Other countries have lured doctors out of retirement, pushed medical students to the frontlines and buoyed exhausted medical personnel as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. In Nicaragua doctors have been harassed, threatened and in some cases forced into exile for speaking out. The pandemic is political there. Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo has accused doctors of “health terrorism.” As international health organizations warn of increasing infections in Nicaragua and independent Nicaraguan doctors call for a voluntary quarantine to slow the spread of the delta variant, the government has made clear that comments out of step with its line are unacceptable as President Daniel Ortega seeks a fourth consecutive term.