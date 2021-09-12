Five people in custody after southern Illinois police chase

MARION, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say five people are in police custody in southern Illinois after a report of gunshots and a car chase that prompted a school hosting a football game to briefly go into lockdown. No injuries have been reported. Marion police say they responded around 1 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired. Officers located a vehicle matching the description and tried to stop the car, but the driver of the vehicle allegedly fled. The car chase went into the Carterville where the car police tried to stop was involved in a crash. WSIL-TV reports that Carterville High School was briefly placed on lockdown.