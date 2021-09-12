Days remain warm & a return to 90s possible by next weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Summer is in no mood to let go, as substantially warmer temperatures stick around through the week.

Temperatures remain on the warm side:

The 8 to 14 Day Outlook, issued by the Climate Prediction Center, places an 80% to 90% chance of above average temperatures through much of September.



Well above average temperatures look likely through much of September. Rain chances could allow for slightly more wet conditions in the Stateline.

Hazy and mostly cloudy skies did not prevent high temperatures Sunday from getting to near 90°. A weak cold frontal passage Sunday morning lowered dew points a bit. Perhaps the more substantial impact is the slightly cooler temperatures Sunday night. Lows by early Monday morning fall into the lower 60s in Rockford, with a few outlying locations getting into the upper 50s.

Don't expect fall anytime soon. Warm weather only gets warmer by next weekend.

Through the early week, highs top out into the middle 80s. This is between 5° and 10° above average for mid-September. Midweek brings highs briefly into the 70s, but emphasis cannot be placed enough on the word "briefly". By Thursday and Friday of next week, high temperatures climb back into the middle 80s.

By the end of the next weekend, high temperatures get into the upper 80s and lower 90s. For perspective, this is upwards of 15°+ warmer than average high temperatures for the middle of September.

Rain chances remain hard to find:

Along with warmer weather, rain chances make a return. Those with gardens or farming interests may still need to water, as hit-or-miss storms aren't likely to provide much relief.

The first chance for rain comes in overnight Sunday into Monday morning. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, especially along and north of the Illinois-Wisconsin border. Most areas, especially south of Highway 20, remain dry overnight Sunday.





Tuesday brings in the best chance for thunderstorms, but even that looks spotty at best. If you plan on heading outdoors this week, expect to stay mostly dry. It does not hurt having the 13 Weather app to keep an eye to radar when out and about.