Civale scheduled to start as Cleveland hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (88-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (69-71, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (5-5, 2.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (10-3, 3.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Milwaukee will square off on Sunday.

The Indians are 36-35 on their home turf. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .350.

The Brewers have gone 48-24 away from home. Milwaukee has slugged .400 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a mark of .488.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-0. Corbin Burnes earned his 10th victory and Christian Yelich went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Zach Plesac registered his fifth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 66 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Escobar leads the Brewers with 52 extra base hits and 79 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: (illness), Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.