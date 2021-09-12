Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is expressing concerns that the public may increasingly see the court as a partisan institution. Barrett was speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center. She says justices must be “hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” Barrett says “judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.” On hand for her remarks was Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who founded the center and played a key role in pushing through her confirmation in the last days of the Trump administration.