3 juveniles in car on Indiana interstate hurt in shooting

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say three juveniles who were traveling in a car on an Indiana interstate were injured in an overnight shooting. Indiana State Police say five people left a party in Gary in a car when they were struck by gunfire on Interstate 80/94 around 12 a.m. Sunday. Three victims, all juveniles, were transported to hospitals, including one who was flown to Chicago for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police didn’t release further details.