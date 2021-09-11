Skip to Content

Wyoming sneaks away from NIU with 50-43 win

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:14 pm Top Sports Stories
NIU WEB 2

DEKALB (WREX) — The NIU football team came up just short of a monster comeback on Saturday afternoon in DeKalb, dropping the game 50-43. NIU trailed 42-16 in the third quarter, where they then scored 28 unanswered points to take a 43-42 lead late in the fourth. Wyoming then went down the field to score the winning touchdown and converted for two points to seal the game.

NIU was led by sophomore running back Harrison Waylee, who had a game-high 179 yards, and finished with two touchdowns. Senior Clint Ratkovich also had two touchdowns.

The Huskies now turn around and head to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

More Stories

Skip to content