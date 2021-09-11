Wyoming sneaks away from NIU with 50-43 win

DEKALB (WREX) — The NIU football team came up just short of a monster comeback on Saturday afternoon in DeKalb, dropping the game 50-43. NIU trailed 42-16 in the third quarter, where they then scored 28 unanswered points to take a 43-42 lead late in the fourth. Wyoming then went down the field to score the winning touchdown and converted for two points to seal the game.

NIU was led by sophomore running back Harrison Waylee, who had a game-high 179 yards, and finished with two touchdowns. Senior Clint Ratkovich also had two touchdowns.

The Huskies now turn around and head to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan.