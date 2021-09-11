White House, Democrats tangle over Biden bid to raise taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Don’t focus on the bottom line. That’s President Joe Biden’s message for fellow Democrats about his plan to raise taxes to remake large swaths of the American economy, Biden is trying to persuade Democrats to look past specific numbers and embrace a more emotional argument that the plan is fair. But Democrats also find themselves grappling with interest groups that they view as intentionally misrepresenting the tax plans in hopes of eroding support. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont says “big money interests” are going all-out to fight the plan. Sanders predicts that Democrats will prevail, but a Chamber of Commerce official predicts that Biden’s plan will collapse “under its own weight.”