Tanigawa, Barron share PGA Tour Champions lead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ken Tanigawa had two front-nine eagles in a 6-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. Tanigawa eagled the par-5 second and eighth holes in a front-nine 30 on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title. Barron also eagled the eighth and closed with a birdie for a 68 to match Tanigawa at 8-under 134. The 53-year-old Tanigawa has two senior titles, the last in 2019 in the major Senior PGA Championship. The 52-year-old Barron also has two Champions victories.