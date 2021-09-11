Summer-like warmth continues as fall remains elusive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High temperatures to kick off the weekend closed in on 90° in much of Northern Illinois. Above average temperatures look to persist through much of next week.

Summer is keeping a firm grasp:

Before getting too involved in the forecast, allow me to tell you fall is on hiatus. The 8 to 14 Day Outlook, issued by the Climate Prediction Center, places a 70% to 80% chance of above average temperatures through much of September.



The C.P.C. outlook shows no relief from above average temperatures through most of September.

Now that has been placed upfront, let's get into the forecast over the next seven days. Temperatures to wind down the weekend are nearly identical to Saturday's near-90° warmth. Highs across much of the Stateline Sunday warm into the upper 80s under a hazy sky. A weak cold frontal passage Sunday morning pulls dew points just a smidge below 60°, so it likely won't feel as humid. This also means overnight lows Sunday into Monday fall into the lower 60s in Rockford, with a few outlying locations possibly getting into the upper 50s.

Temperatures remain warm into early next week.

Through the early week, highs top out into the middle 80s. This is between 5° and 10° above average for mid-September. Midweek brings highs briefly into the 70s, but emphasis cannot be placed enough on the word "briefly". By Thursday and Friday of next week, high temperatures climb back into the middle 80s.

The next 90 days could feature slightly warmer-than-average temperatures, according to the Climate Prediction Center's 3-Month Outlook. It also looks as though the ongoing dry conditions in the Stateline show no sign of slowing down.

Rain chances remain spotty:

Along with warmer weather, rain chances make a return. Those with gardens or farming interests may still need to water, as hit-or-miss storms aren't likely to provide much relief.

The first chance for rain comes in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, associated with the aforementioned weak cold front. Most areas remain dry through Sunday, so don't count on seeing rain.

Drought conditions continue for much of the Midwest.

Tuesday brings in the best chance for thunderstorms, but even that looks spotty at best. If you plan on heading outdoors this week, expect to stay mostly dry. It does not hurt having the 13 Weather app to keep an eye to radar when out and about.