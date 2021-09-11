Stateline honors fallen heroes on the 20th anniversary of 9/11

STATELINE (WREX) — Across the country and here in the 815, everyone took a step back to remember the people who lost their lives on one of the darkest days in America's history.

While the Rockford area is about 1,000 miles away from the World Trade Center, that didn't stop the area from recognizing the sacrifices made on 9/11.

In Rockford, dozens gathered at the 9/11 memorial near the county's justice center. Area leaders along with veterans honored everyone who passed away, with Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara wanting people to also recognize how we came together as a community and country after the tragedy.

"Not just reminding them of that day, but reminding them of the spirit of our communities and our country coming together throughout that day no matter what race you were, what party you were, we all came together, and we were all one America, and that's when we are at our strongest," McNamara said.

In Loves Park, the community mourned while also raising money for the VFW. The yearly fundraiser helps veterans with scholarships, rent assistance and meals. VFW Commander Mary Nicholls says it's good to show as a community that we'll support each other, even when times get hard.

"We are on display, because we are veterans working together and hopefully that will always be true," Nicholls said.

Other area 9/11 tributes included Winnebago and Dixon.