Screw City Beer Fest returns for slightly smaller celebration

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After getting cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19, a Rockford favorite returned for it's 10th event.

Screw City Beer Fest made its return in downtown Rockford, but was slightly scaled down due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

The event typically has 50 vendors and more people, but this year the festival had 30 vendors and a cap of 1500 people.

Co-Founder of the event Chris Wachowiak says even with a slightly different look this year, the main goal of the event was definitely achieved.

"That is the whole goal of the event is to have fun," Wachowiak said. "Not just talk, but really enjoy each other's company."

Organizers hope next year brings a full assortment of vendors and a bigger capacity limit.