Saturday’s Scores

5:48 pm Illinois Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Biggsville West Central 38, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 0

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 14, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 6

Chicago (Goode) 42, Maria 20

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 28, Foreman 6

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) def. Chicago Marshall, forfeit

Erie/Prophetstown 55, Sherrard 0

Hyde Park 42, Lindblom 0

Johnson Central, Ky. 42, Cahokia 36, OT

Loyola 37, St. Rita 7

Martinsville 44, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 32

Orangeville 56, Kirkland Hiawatha 8

Phillips 28, Westinghouse 0

South Fork 38, Galva 6

Springfield 57, Eisenhower 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bismarck-Henning vs. Watseka (coop), ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

