Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Biggsville West Central 38, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 0
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 14, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 6
Chicago (Goode) 42, Maria 20
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 28, Foreman 6
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) def. Chicago Marshall, forfeit
Erie/Prophetstown 55, Sherrard 0
Hyde Park 42, Lindblom 0
Johnson Central, Ky. 42, Cahokia 36, OT
Loyola 37, St. Rita 7
Martinsville 44, Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 32
Orangeville 56, Kirkland Hiawatha 8
Phillips 28, Westinghouse 0
South Fork 38, Galva 6
Springfield 57, Eisenhower 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bismarck-Henning vs. Watseka (coop), ccd.
