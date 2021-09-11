Regents drop week two tilt with Greenville despite big day from Ray, Owens

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford University football team had a tough time stopping the Greenville offense, as the Panthers came to town and took down the Regents by a final of 57-42.

Rockford quarterback Jaelen Ray set a school record throwing for five touchdowns, while also tossing for 395 yards. Ray also rushed for a touchdown, totaling six on the day. This is the second consecutive week that Ray has set a school record (last week threw for the most completions in school history). Joey Owens caught eight passes for 147 yards, and caught three touchdowns which tied the school record.