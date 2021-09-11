Skip to Content

Regents drop week two tilt with Greenville despite big day from Ray, Owens

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford University football team had a tough time stopping the Greenville offense, as the Panthers came to town and took down the Regents by a final of 57-42.

Rockford quarterback Jaelen Ray set a school record throwing for five touchdowns, while also tossing for 395 yards. Ray also rushed for a touchdown, totaling six on the day. This is the second consecutive week that Ray has set a school record (last week threw for the most completions in school history). Joey Owens caught eight passes for 147 yards, and caught three touchdowns which tied the school record.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

