Red Sox lefty Sale has COVID-19, scratched from Sunday start

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his next start. Sale had been scheduled to face the White Sox in Chicago on Sunday. The result is yet another setback for the 32-year-old left-hander, who missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. It’s also a setback for the Red Sox, who hold a one-game lead over the New York Yankees in the race for the AL’s top wild-card berth.