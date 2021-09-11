Mellusi powers No. 18 Wisconsin past Eastern Michigan 37-7

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chez Mellusi ran for 144 yards and a touchdown, leading No. 18 Wisconsin to a 37-7 victory over Eastern Michigan. Wisconsin (1-1) piled up 352 rushing yards and also dominated on defense against Eastern Michigan (0-2), which had 92 total yards on offense. The Eagles had three first downs. Mellusi, a Clemson transfer, became the first Wisconsin running back to record consecutive 100-yard rushing games in his first two contests since Corey Clement in 2013.