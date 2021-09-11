Boston to visit Chicago Saturday

Boston Red Sox (80-63, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (81-60, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD White Sox: Dylan Cease (11-7, 3.87 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 197 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -190, Red Sox +160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the White Sox Saturday.

The White Sox are 47-24 in home games in 2020. Chicago has slugged .419 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .498 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Red Sox are 36-34 in road games. Boston has slugged .448 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with a .560 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Carlos Rodon secured his 12th victory and Abreu went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Tanner Houck took his fourth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 29 home runs and is batting .265.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 69 extra base hits and 103 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (covid-19), Nick Pivetta: (covid-19), Martin Perez: (covid-19), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), J.D. Martinez: (back), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.