A tale of two clinics: lines in Kenya, few takers in Atlanta

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Plans for COVID-19 booster shots in some Western countries are highlighting vast disparities in access to vaccines around the world. Wealthier nations are awash in vaccines, while they are scarce in poorer countries, and many people are still waiting for their first shot. Citizens across Africa often have little idea if vaccines will be available from one day to the next. In Nairobi, Kenya, several hundred people line up daily outside the city’s largest hospital to wait for a shot. Halfway around the world in Atlanta, a clinic had only one person show up over a six-hour period Wednesday to get vaccinated.