Venture capitalist enters GOP race for Illinois governor

(WSIL) -- Central Illinois venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan officially entered the Republican race for governor on Thursday, casting himself as an “outsider."

His campaign released an announcement video Thursday morning ahead of a news conference planned for Thursday afternoon. He said, "I want to make Illinois a “shining city on a hill” that Lincoln would be proud of."

The video stresses his roots of growing up in central Illinois and Sullivan says he learned three main values, "faith, family and service."

Sullivan says he will focus on three core issues, "strengthening the Illinois economy, leaving the state’s historic corruption in the past, and addressing the crime hurting Illinois families."

Other Republicans who have announced their candidacy for 2022 are Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf and businessman Gary Rabine.