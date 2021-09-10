Unvaccinated Mercyhealth employees to pay monthly fee

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Mercyhealth is not mandating its providers or staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations, but those that remain unvaccinated face extra safeguards.

The health care system is allowing its employees to choose to get vaccinated or pay a monthly fee into a risk pool that "recognizes the additional risk and added cost to Mercyhealth of being unvaccinated." On top of this, unvaccinated employees will be tested weekly and wear a mask at all times.

They liken this system to being similar to young drivers paying more in insurance because they are at a higher risk for losses to the insurance company.

“We require all of our staff, in all they do each day to assure patient safety while serving our patients. The new policy provides employees a choice, while also encouraging them to get vaccinated and the requirement of weekly testing and masking at all times assures patient safety,” said Javon R. Bea, President/CEO of Mercyhealth.

The monthly fee ranges from $60-265 and is based on the employee's salary.