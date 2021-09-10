Summer heat kicks off this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we get deeper into the fall months, hot summer weather disappears. Those conditions aren't over yet, however, with hot and humid weather for the start of the weekend. In fact, a cooler fall-like day may be the exception to the norm over the next 10 days.

Hot Saturday:

The start of the weekend brings the hottest weather of the new hot streak. We'll also feel the bump in humidity, resulting in muggy conditions. September averages 1 to 2 days in the 90s, so Saturday is likely this year's 1 day at that level. Most spots right 90 degrees on the dot. With the humidity, however, it may feel like the middle 90s during the afternoon. While this isn't the hottest weather we can get during the summer, take it a little easy just in case.

Hot conditions will be felt throughout Saturday afternoon and evening.

The weather remains dry and sunny, with a few clouds overhead by the end of the day. Breezy southwest winds may gust up to 20 mph, which could provide a little cooling relief from the heat. The weather looks a lot warmer again Saturday night. Lows only cool into the upper 60's. The last few nights we've been in the low 50s, to that's a good 15 to almost 20 degrees warmer!

Settling into summer:

After Saturday's jump into the 90s, the heat and humidity relaxes a little. That said, the weather remains somewhat hot through the rest of the weekend and for much of next week.

Sunday slips down into the upper 80s. This may only be a handful of degrees below Saturday, but you'll notice the difference thanks to the humidity dropping too. The less humid air results in the heat index in the upper 80s as well. While still a warm day, the heat won't be as uncomfortable as Saturday's will.

There may only be one cooler day over the next week and beyond.

Monday and Tuesday stay in the middle 80s, with slightly humid conditions. Both of those days may feature a little rainfall. Monday could see scattered showers and storms in the early morning, then dry weather for the rest of the day. Tuesday may provide a round of storms in the evening as a cold front comes in.

The cold front provides our one day with fall-like weather next week. Wednesday cools to the upper 70s with a lot of sunshine. After that brief break, the 80s are back right away next Thursday. We stay in the 80s through the end of the week. There is a chance we could see near-90 degree weather again next weekend. Fall weather may not take hold and stay in place until the end of the month or possibly early October.