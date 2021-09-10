Air Force base all clear after lockdown, report of shooter

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base went into lockdown for several hours while security officials investigated reports of a shooter on the campus. Officials eventually gave the all-clear around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. Officials from the 88th Airbase Wing said responders conducted two sweeps of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. That’s a large, three-story facility at the base that is the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis. Meanwhile, the lockdown had been repeatedly announced over loudspeakers at the base. The base said it would provide more information when it’s available.