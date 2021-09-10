N. Macedonia: Minister quits over deadly COVID hospital fire

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s health minister has resigned nearly two days after a fire tore through a COVID-19 field hospital killing 12 patients and two visiting relatives. He made the announcement Friday, shortly after his deputy minister and two senior two hospital administrators also stepped down. There was no immediate reaction from the office of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The fire broke out late Wednesday in the western town of Tetovo, destroying the facility within a few minutes. Twelve people were also injured.